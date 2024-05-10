Congrats To Jaleel White On Tying The Knot With Tech Executive Nicoletta Ruhl

Jaleel White, the actor known for his role on Family Matters and author of the upcoming book ‘Growing Up Urkel’, recently exchanged vows with tech executive Nicoletta Ruhl at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles on May 4.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Reflecting on their wedding day, Ruhl shared with PEOPLE, “It was important for all of the people that carry an impact on our daily lives to be present and for each and every one of them to enjoy themselves and feel as though they were part of something intimate and meaningful.” The couple’s 175-guest celebration featured elegant neutral decor, “5 star food,” and an array of good music with three phenomenal DJs.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

White expressed, “We had three DJs throughout different parts of the wedding and each were phenomenal.” Their top priority during the festivities was ensuring they had “enough time to spend with the people who have had a positive impact on our lives and continue to support us daily.”

Related Article: Jaleel White Recalls Classic ‘Family Matters’ Episode That Left Him Broken

Related Article: Jaleel White aka, Steve Urkel Jumping Into The Cannabis Game With “Purple Urkle” Line

This marked White’s first marriage, and the joyful occasion was attended by close friends and colleagues, including Omar Miller, Lamorne Morris, Adam Ray, Hannah Stocking, Mekhi Phifer, Alyson Felix, Camilla Belle, and Sina Sadighi. The celebration continued with a dinner of filet mignon, branzino, and vegetables as the couple celebrated their union surrounded by loved ones.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE