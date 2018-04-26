Praise Break
Home > Praise Break

Praise Break: Travis Greene “The Anthem” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley

Posted 18 hours ago
64 reads
Leave a comment

It’s time for Praise Break! Dr. Fredrick Haynes gives a word after Rickey Smiley plays Travis Greene’s, “The Anthem.” The song is all about celebrating God and all his glory. Dr. Frederick talked about how it gives us reason for living.

God has a plan for all of us even when we don’t see it. He gets us through difficult times and has a purpose that we should understand. Don’t give up on yourself and believe that he will make a way.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Praise Break: The Commodores “Jesus Is Love” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Joy Hill “You Are Worthy To Be Praised” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Carneal Overton “He’s Been So Good” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Must-See Photos Of Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs

6 photos Launch gallery

Must-See Photos Of Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs

Continue reading Praise Break: Travis Greene “The Anthem” [EXCLUSIVE]

Must-See Photos Of Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs

Here's an exclusive look at gospel artists who made a big splash on the red carpet at the 2018 GRAMMYs!

Dr. Fredrick Haynes , God , Travis Greene

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×