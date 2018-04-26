Praise Break: Travis Greene “The Anthem” [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for Praise Break! Dr. Fredrick Haynes gives a word after Rickey Smiley plays Travis Greene’s, “The Anthem.” The song is all about celebrating God and all his glory. Dr. Frederick talked about how it gives us reason for living.
God has a plan for all of us even when we don’t see it. He gets us through difficult times and has a purpose that we should understand. Don’t give up on yourself and believe that he will make a way.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
