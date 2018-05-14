Young M.A. Held A Mother’s Day Brunch For Families Who Lost A Loved One To Gun Violence

For Father’s Day last year Jay-Z made many families happy when he bailed out incarcerated fathers who couldn’t afford their bail bond. In an effort to keep spreading love the Brooklyn way this year Young M.A. decided to do her own thing for families affected by gun violence.

Follow @TheRSMS

This past Saturday (May 12) the “Ooouuu” rapper hosted a Mother’s Day Brunch at 3 Black Cats Cafe in Brownsville, Brooklyn courtesy of her Kweens Foundation which she announced earlier in the week.

#KweensFoundation 🙏🏽 #YoungMA A post shared by Young M.A (@youngma) on May 4, 2018 at 6:54pm PDT

The brunch was inspired by the death of M.A.’s older brother who was killed himself in a gang-related shooting back in 2009. In the video Young M.A. pointed out that the broken heart tattooed on her face was dedicated to her big bro.

At the brunch, the families (who were personally chosen by Young M.A. and her mother) were able to celebrate Mother’s Day while speaking about the issue that binds them in a positive setting.

Props to Young M.A. for taking this initiative at this time and we’re hoping this becomes an annual event on a national scale.

The Latest:

Young M.A [PHOTOS] 30 photos Launch gallery Young M.A [PHOTOS] 1. Young M.A 1 of 30 2. HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017 2 of 30 3. 2017 SXSW Conference And Festivals – Day 9 3 of 30 4. Fader Presents Young MA Cover Party & Performance 4 of 30 5. Big Show At The Joe Concert, Detroit, Michigan 5 of 30 6. Celebrities Visit SiriusXM – December 14, 2016 6 of 30 7. 2017 BET Experience – Celebrity Basketball Game Presented By Sprite And State Farm 7 of 30 8. 2017 BET Experience – Main Stage Performances 8 of 30 9. 2017 BET Experience 9 of 30 10. Big Sean ‘I Decided’ Album Listening Event 10 of 30 11. Pandora Sounds Like You NYC Featuring Nas, Young M.A, Dave East And Biz Markie DJ Set 11 of 30 12. MTV Summer In The City 12 of 30 13. Gucci Mane In Concert – Detroit, Michigan 13 of 30 14. MTV Woodies LIVE from Austin, Texas – Show 14 of 30 15. Young Ma Birthday Bash 15 of 30 16. Tee Grizzley In Concert – New York, NY 16 of 30 17. LA Pride Music Festival And Parade 2017 17 of 30 18. HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017 18 of 30 19. La La Anthony Hosts The 2017 ‘Winter Wonderland’ Holiday Charity Event 19 of 30 20. Beats x Migos x Grammy Event 20 of 30 21. 6th Annual Global Spin Awards 21 of 30 22. Fabolous And Jadakiss Host SL Lounge 22 of 30 23. 2018 Global Spin Awards 23 of 30 24. Young M.A. In Studio with J-Kruz 24 of 30 25. DeLeon Tequila & D’usse Mix Up Halloween At Costume Couture With Lenny S. & LaLa Anthony At TAO Downtown 25 of 30 26. Lenny S. & LaLa Anthony Halloween Party 26 of 30 27. MTV Woodies LIVE from Austin, Texas – Show 27 of 30 28. HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017 28 of 30 29. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals 29 of 30 30. Young M.A 30 of 30 Skip ad Continue reading Young M.A. Held A Mother’s Day Brunch For Families Who Lost A Loved One To Gun Violence Young M.A [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Prince Williams/Getty