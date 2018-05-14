Young M.A. Held A Mother’s Day Brunch For Families Who Lost A Loved One To Gun Violence

For Father’s Day last year Jay-Z made many families happy when he bailed out incarcerated fathers who couldn’t afford their bail bond. In an effort to keep spreading love the Brooklyn way this year Young M.A. decided to do her own thing for families affected by gun violence.
This past Saturday (May 12) the “Ooouuu” rapper hosted a Mother’s Day Brunch at 3 Black Cats Cafe in Brownsville, Brooklyn courtesy of her Kweens Foundation which she announced earlier in the week.
The brunch was inspired by the death of M.A.’s older brother who was killed himself in a gang-related shooting back in 2009. In the video Young M.A. pointed out that the broken heart tattooed on her face was dedicated to her big bro.
At the brunch, the families (who were personally chosen by Young M.A. and her mother) were able to celebrate Mother’s Day while speaking about the issue that binds them in a positive setting.
Props to Young M.A. for taking this initiative at this time and we’re hoping this becomes an annual event on a national scale.
The Latest:
- Rickey Smiley Breaks Down What Made His Miami Performance So Special [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Mathew Knowles’ Side Baby Beyonce 2.0? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Murdered Pregnant Woman Texted Mom Before Death: “They’re Gonna Kill Me”
- Beyonce & Solange’s Half-Sister Performing As Dorothy In “The Wiz” [VIDEO]
- Armed Robber Gets A Surprise After Sticking Up Women & Kids [VIDEO]
Young M.A [PHOTOS]
Young M.A [PHOTOS]
1. Young M.A1 of 30
2. HOT 97 Summer Jam 20172 of 30
3. 2017 SXSW Conference And Festivals – Day 93 of 30
4. Fader Presents Young MA Cover Party & Performance4 of 30
5. Big Show At The Joe Concert, Detroit, Michigan5 of 30
6. Celebrities Visit SiriusXM – December 14, 20166 of 30
7. 2017 BET Experience – Celebrity Basketball Game Presented By Sprite And State Farm7 of 30
8. 2017 BET Experience – Main Stage Performances8 of 30
9. 2017 BET Experience9 of 30
10. Big Sean ‘I Decided’ Album Listening Event10 of 30
11. Pandora Sounds Like You NYC Featuring Nas, Young M.A, Dave East And Biz Markie DJ Set11 of 30
12. MTV Summer In The City12 of 30
13. Gucci Mane In Concert – Detroit, Michigan13 of 30
14. MTV Woodies LIVE from Austin, Texas – Show14 of 30
15. Young Ma Birthday Bash15 of 30
16. Tee Grizzley In Concert – New York, NY16 of 30
17. LA Pride Music Festival And Parade 201717 of 30
18. HOT 97 Summer Jam 201718 of 30
19. La La Anthony Hosts The 2017 ‘Winter Wonderland’ Holiday Charity Event19 of 30
20. Beats x Migos x Grammy Event20 of 30
21. 6th Annual Global Spin Awards21 of 30
22. Fabolous And Jadakiss Host SL Lounge22 of 30
23. 2018 Global Spin Awards23 of 30
24. Young M.A. In Studio with J-Kruz24 of 30
25. DeLeon Tequila & D’usse Mix Up Halloween At Costume Couture With Lenny S. & LaLa Anthony At TAO Downtown25 of 30
26. Lenny S. & LaLa Anthony Halloween Party26 of 30
27. MTV Woodies LIVE from Austin, Texas – Show27 of 30
28. HOT 97 Summer Jam 201728 of 30
29. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals29 of 30
30. Young M.A30 of 30
—
Photo: Prince Williams/Getty