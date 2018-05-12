Videos
Tina Lawson Explains Why She Put Beyonce & Solange In Counseling As Kids [VIDEO]

Wednesdays are for Solo.

In a chat with Maria Shriver on Friday, May 11, Mama Tina revealed she put her famous daughters in counseling at a very young age. As she explains, she noticed Beyoncé‘s local fame started to have an effect on the sisters’ relationship, so she had them go to counseling and dedicated Wednesdays to Solange.

Press play to hear her tell it.

