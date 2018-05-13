Church Announcements
Church Announcements: Contest For Women That Look Like Bill Cosby In The Face [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley

Bernice Jenkins is back with Church Announcements!  This weekend the church will be looking for women that look like Bill Cosby in the face for the contest. Even though he’s in trouble it doesn’t matter.

The church will also be having a wet t-shirt contest and last year a 86-year-old woman one. Her boobs looked like baked potatoes Bernice mentioned. We also must pray for the Boy Scout troop leader because he was attacked by a goat at the zoo.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Church Announcements: Dark-Skinned Members Needed For “Black Panther” Play [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements Inspired By Ella Mai’s “Booed Up” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Church Plans A Big Service Around Beyoncé

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

You know her from Rickey Smiley's stand up comedy, prank calls, TV show and radio show, but here's a closer look at your favorite church lady.

Bernice Jenkins , Bill Cosby contest

