Movies You Can Take Your Mom To For Mother’s Day [EXCLUSIVE]

Mother’s Day is coming up and if you want to take her to the movies this weekend that’s a perfect plan. Melissa McCarthy is playing a mom that goes back to college after her husband leaves her. The only thing bad is that she’s attending the same school as her daughter in the film “Life Of The Party.”

Another good moving “Breaking In,”starring Gabrille Union comes out today. She plays a mother trying to get back her kids after they are trapped in a house with men that want to rob them. Headkrack also mentioned that Wale has out a new album that is probably fire.

