Videos
Home > Videos

Jada Pinkett Smith & Gabrielle Union Have Squashed Their Beef [VIDEO]

Diannah Watson, BlackAmericaWeb.com

Posted 2 hours ago
325 reads
Leave a comment

It seems like actresses Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union have made up after a 17-year feud.

In an interview with Extra, Smith details the make up the two had in a “touching” episode that will be featured on her new Facebook show Red Table Talk. The two met up to end their feud and start out on a new leaf, according to the Huffington Post.

“We haven’t really been on the best of terms for 17 years and we have a reconciliation,” explained Smith. She’s not even sure how it all started but the two were determined to end it.

The Latest:

Jada Pinkett Smith Looking Amazing [PHOTOS]

22 photos Launch gallery

Jada Pinkett Smith Looking Amazing [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jada Pinkett Smith & Gabrielle Union Have Squashed Their Beef [VIDEO]

Jada Pinkett Smith Looking Amazing [PHOTOS]

Jada Pinkett-Smith is the walking personification of Black don’t crack. The actress has been in the game for over 25 years and she still looks as youthful and fresh as she did back in the 90’s during her Different World days. Now two kids and two decades, the 46-year old beauty can still stand up against women half her age and have all eyes on her. Check out these smoking hot photos of Mrs. Smith.

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Celebrate Their Anniversary In Greece [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Celebrate Their Anniversary In Greece [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jada Pinkett Smith & Gabrielle Union Have Squashed Their Beef [VIDEO]

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Celebrate Their Anniversary In Greece [PHOTOS]

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are having a blast on their #WadeWorldTour as they celebrate their third wedding anniversary in the Greek Islands. The two said their “I Do’s” on August 30, 2014. Take a look at the Black power couple’s sweet Baecation!

(Source: Huffington Post)

gabrielle union , jada pinkett smith

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×