Jada Pinkett Smith & Gabrielle Union Have Squashed Their Beef [VIDEO]

It seems like actresses Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union have made up after a 17-year feud.

In an interview with Extra, Smith details the make up the two had in a “touching” episode that will be featured on her new Facebook show Red Table Talk. The two met up to end their feud and start out on a new leaf, according to the Huffington Post.

“We haven’t really been on the best of terms for 17 years and we have a reconciliation,” explained Smith. She’s not even sure how it all started but the two were determined to end it.

(Source: Huffington Post)