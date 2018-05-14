Dame Dash is urging the media to handle Kanye West more carefully. The Hip-Hop mogul points to the rapper’s recent admission of mental issues as the obvious red flag.
In a recent interview with The Domenick Nati Show the Harlem native says that “Free Thinking” ‘Ye is being exploited and that outlets should back off all the ongoing coverage. “I think it’s very clear that there’s an imbalance. And I don’t think people should take advantage of the imbalance just to bring awareness to their platforms.”
The mogul further elaborated on why Yeezy has been so messy as of late. “[Kanye] already said he’s bipolar. If you give a bipolar man a mic, I don’t know what you expect. I don’t think it’s fair. He said it on television, he’s on meds, so what else is there to talk about?”
He also admitted he is curious to see what will happen regarding Jay-Z’s recent subpoena to appear in court to discuss his role in the 2007 sale of Rocawear Clothing. “For me, on a personal level, it’s entertaining. I feel like there were some real injustices done with me over there. If Rocawear’s hood is being looked under, I’m curious to see what they find” he explained.
When asked about Jigga’s rumored attempt to avoid testifying we got a classic Dame response. “Sounds like some Donald Trump sh*t to me.”
You can read the interview in its entirety here.
The Latest:
- Dame Dash Gives His Thoughts On Kanye West Madness & Jay-Z In New Interview [AUDIO]
- Black Tony Talks About People Goin’ In On His Feet [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Makes A Man Mad Enough To Get His Gun [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Tristan Thompson Made Other NBA Players Look Bad [EXCLUSIVE]
- Praise Break: Travis Greene “Made A Way” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Life And Times Of Kim & Kanye [PHOTOS]
The Life And Times Of Kim & Kanye [PHOTOS]
1. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West1 of 18
2. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West2 of 18
3. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – September 01, 20143 of 18
4. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West at LAX4 of 18
5. Celebrity Sightings in New York City – August 29, 20165 of 18
6. Patrick McMullan Archives6 of 18
7. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Steve Stoute eat at Nobu7 of 18
8. Celebrity Sightings in New York City – February 15, 20178 of 18
9. pregnant Kim Kardashian, Kanye West in Rio de Janeiro9 of 18
10. kim kardashian, kanye west, north west10 of 18
11. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Steve Stoute eat at Nobu11 of 18
12. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West12 of 18
13. Givenchy: Front Row – Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 201413 of 18
14. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – January 12, 201814 of 18
15. kim kardashian, kanye west, solange15 of 18
16. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West16 of 18
17. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – June 25, 201617 of 18
18. Patrick McMullan Archives18 of 18
Via Complex
—
Photo: WENN.com