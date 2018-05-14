Dame Dash Gives His Thoughts On Kanye West Madness & Jay-Z In New Interview [AUDIO]

Dame Dash is urging the media to handle Kanye West more carefully. The Hip-Hop mogul points to the rapper’s recent admission of mental issues as the obvious red flag.

In a recent interview with The Domenick Nati Show the Harlem native says that “Free Thinking” ‘Ye is being exploited and that outlets should back off all the ongoing coverage. “I think it’s very clear that there’s an imbalance. And I don’t think people should take advantage of the imbalance just to bring awareness to their platforms.”

The mogul further elaborated on why Yeezy has been so messy as of late. “[Kanye] already said he’s bipolar. If you give a bipolar man a mic, I don’t know what you expect. I don’t think it’s fair. He said it on television, he’s on meds, so what else is there to talk about?”

He also admitted he is curious to see what will happen regarding Jay-Z’s recent subpoena to appear in court to discuss his role in the 2007 sale of Rocawear Clothing. “For me, on a personal level, it’s entertaining. I feel like there were some real injustices done with me over there. If Rocawear’s hood is being looked under, I’m curious to see what they find” he explained.

When asked about Jigga’s rumored attempt to avoid testifying we got a classic Dame response. “Sounds like some Donald Trump sh*t to me.”

You can read the interview in its entirety here.

Via Complex

—

Photo: WENN.com