Why Meek Mill Is Taking His Time Getting Back To The Studio [EXCLUSIVE]

Meek Mill has been out of jail for a little while and has to go back to court in June. Since he was released from prison he’s been an advocate for prison reform. Some are surprised he hasn’t been in the studio and Meek mentioned he has over 100 released songs.

Follow @TheRSMS

He also has been feeling a lot of pressure because people are anticipating new music from him. Meek doesn’t want to fail himself or his fans. Offset recently had his $150,000 chain stolen from him at a hotel. Rickey Smiley and Da Brat spoke about how stuff got taken from them as well in the past.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

RELATED: Meek Mill Turns Focus On Fixing The Criminal Justice System [VIDEO]

RELATED: The Meek Mill Struggle Fans Didn’t Know About [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Amazon Greenlights Meek Mill Doc Produced By Jay-Z

The Latest: