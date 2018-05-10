Meek Mill has been out of jail for a little while and has to go back to court in June. Since he was released from prison he’s been an advocate for prison reform. Some are surprised he hasn’t been in the studio and Meek mentioned he has over 100 released songs.
He also has been feeling a lot of pressure because people are anticipating new music from him. Meek doesn’t want to fail himself or his fans. Offset recently had his $150,000 chain stolen from him at a hotel. Rickey Smiley and Da Brat spoke about how stuff got taken from them as well in the past.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Meek Mill Turns Focus On Fixing The Criminal Justice System [VIDEO]
RELATED: The Meek Mill Struggle Fans Didn’t Know About [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Amazon Greenlights Meek Mill Doc Produced By Jay-Z
The Latest:
- Will Smith & Martin Lawrence’s “Bad Boys III” Gets A Release Date
- Why We Shouldn’t Get Too Excited About Will Smith & Martin Lawrence’s “Bad Boys For Life”
- Why Meek Mill Is Taking His Time Getting Back To The Studio [EXCLUSIVE]
- N-Word Appears On Facebook Page Of Suspect Who Allegedly Helped Lynched Two Young Black Men In Oklahoma
- Janelle Monae Speaks About The People Who May Be Offended By “Dirty Computer” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Black Tony Has A Buick Transmission In His Range Rover [EXCLUSIVE]
- Cardi B Talks About Squashing Issues With Nicki Minaj [AUDIO]
- Offset Lost $150,000 Chain At Lower East Side Hotel
- Will Jay-Z’s Situation With The Securities And Exchange Commission Put Him In Prison? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Fans Stir Up Talk That Kylie Jenner’s Bodyguard Is Her Baby Daddy