Amazon Greenlights Meek Mill Doc Produced By Jay-Z

Rapper Meek Mill is really relishing in his first days of freedom.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Right after Meek was released from prison a week ago after serving time for a string of probation violations, he was flown to the Sixers playoffs game where he was welcomed home by his entire hometown.

The Meek welcome home celebrations continue with the announcement that Meek’s life story will be turned into a series for Amazon, produced by Jay-Z. This will be the third docs-series under Sean Carter’s belt, with The Kalief Browder Story earning high praise from critics and his highly anticipated Trayvon Martin doc to be released later this year.

According to the streaming platform, the series will give “unprecedented access to Mill’s life, career and criminal justice odyssey” while examining “negative effects long tail probation is having on urban communities of color.”

“I’m grateful for this unique opportunity to share my story and I look forward to collaborating with Amazon Prime Video, Roc Nation and the Intellectual Property Corporation on this incredible series. Not only will this documentary give viewers an unprecedented look at my life, but it will also allow me to use my public platform to highlight the need for criminal justice reform,” says Meek.

The series will follow Meek and “his supporters as they attempt to uncover the different facets of corruption that kept the rapper under the thumb of Philadelphia’s criminal justice system for more than a decade, while revealing his life post-incarceration. Each hourlong episode will unravel Meek’s past — from the childhood trauma that shaped him as an artist, to the vast conspiracy behind his latest imprisonment — while following present day developments in his legal battle, personal life and music career. The series will also feature Meek’s original music,” Amazon revealed.

The Latest:

The Life & Times Of Meek Mill [PHOTOS] 25 photos Launch gallery The Life & Times Of Meek Mill [PHOTOS] 1. RapCaviar Live 1 of 25 2. Meek Mill ‘Wins & Losses’ Album Release Party 2 of 25 3. Medusa’s 1 Year Anniversary Celebration Hosted By Meek Mill 3 of 25 4. Meek Mill ‘Wins & Losses’ Album Release Party 4 of 25 5. MMG Weekend’s The #BIGGEST Pool Party 5 of 25 6. Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party 6 of 25 7. Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers 7 of 25 8. Super Bowl LI Parties 8 of 25 9. #CM9 Release Concert 9 of 25 10. New Year’s Eve Pre-party With Meek Mill 10 of 25 11. Birthday Bash Weekend Grand Finale Hosted by Meek Mill 11 of 25 12. Meek Mill 12 of 25 13. 2016 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals 13 of 25 14. Rockie Fresh ‘Electric Highway’ Release Party 14 of 25 15. The Meek Mill Pop Up Store Experience 15 of 25 16. Celebrities arrive to the Tidal X 10/20 show in Brooklyn 16 of 25 17. Meek Mill, 17 of 25 18. 2015 BET Awards – Show 18 of 25 19. Drake, J. Cole, Waka Flocka Flame and Meek Mill Perform At The Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre 19 of 25 20. Meek Mill Album 2015 20 of 25 21. The Dreamchaser Tour Featuring Meek Mill 21 of 25 22. BET Hip Hop Awards 2012 – Audience and Show 22 of 25 23. Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 19 – Show 23 of 25 24. Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill at Fight Night, Las Vegas day party 24 of 25 25. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Amazon Greenlights Meek Mill Doc Produced By Jay-Z The Life & Times Of Meek Mill [PHOTOS]

SOURCE: Shadow & Act

RELATED LINKS

Meek Mill’s First Few Hours Out Of Jail Were Epic AF

Twitter Celebrates As Meek Mill Is Finally Released From Prison

Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN Exclusive Interview