Meek Mill Turns Focus On Fixing The Criminal Justice System [VIDEO]

Meek Mill isn’t using his recently-gained freedom in an idle fashion, this after sitting down with NBC News’ Lester Holt to reveal higher aims than his music career. Because of his ordeal over his probation violation case which has dogged him for years, the Maybach Music Group star wants to use his platform to address issues within the criminal justice system.
NBC News writes:
How he got there — and the new path he’s charting to reform the U.S. prison system and how it treats people of color — are the subject of NBC’s “Dateline” special “Dreams and Nightmares: The Meek Mill Story,” which airs at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT Sunday.
Mill, who also turned 31 on Sunday, sat down for an exclusive in-depth interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt after his release from prison on April 24 following an order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
“Have you slept since you got out of prison?” Holt asked Mill.
“No, I haven’t slept one minute since I’ve been out of prison,” the rapper replied. “It’s actually, like, a culture shock, comin’ from a small cell back into the real world.”
Meek still has to face the judge next month as his case resumes, but he’s doing so with the strength of his legal team backing him, the filming of the upcoming Amazon docu-series, and galvanizing a new #JusticeReform movement.
Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends
Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends
1. Everyone’s a friend of Meek’s these days.1 of 15
2. Governor Tom Wolf loves him some Meek.2 of 15
3. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a new member of the Meek club.3 of 15
4. Philly Bols stick together.4 of 15
5. Even Hov is for the kid.5 of 15
6. When Philly and Harlem meet.6 of 15
7. T.I. has always showed love.7 of 15
8. Savage.8 of 15
9. MMG 4 Life.9 of 15
10. You can be sure that money will be thrown when Meek and Yo Gotti link up.10 of 15
11. Thugga is the homie.11 of 15
12. Who isn’t friends with 2 Chainz?12 of 15
13. Bad boys of social media.13 of 15
14. You can always count on French to holla “Free Meek”.14 of 15
15. Big Sean always shows respect.15 of 15
Photo: Getty