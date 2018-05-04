Hip-Hop Spot
The Meek Mill Struggle Fans Didn’t Know About [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack

Meek Mill isn’t quite a free man yet because he’s going back to court next month, but wants to help people that are incarcerated. In a recent press conference he spoke about how he spent time with prisoners that had mental illnesses, drug addictions and realized it broke families. He wants to help those people in prison and when they come out.

Meek also spoke about his opiod addiction that he needed help with. He was sent to a rehabilitation program that made him better. The first step is admitting you have a problem.

