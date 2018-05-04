Meek Mill isn’t quite a free man yet because he’s going back to court next month, but wants to help people that are incarcerated. In a recent press conference he spoke about how he spent time with prisoners that had mental illnesses, drug addictions and realized it broke families. He wants to help those people in prison and when they come out.
Meek also spoke about his opiod addiction that he needed help with. He was sent to a rehabilitation program that made him better. The first step is admitting you have a problem.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Amazon Greenlights Meek Mill Doc Produced By Jay-Z
RELATED: Meek Mill Posts An RIP Memorial To “Old Kanye” [PHOTO]
RELATED: Meek Mill Free To Travel Outside Of Philadelphia For Shows
The Latest:
- The Meek Mill Struggle Fans Didn’t Know About [EXCLUSIVE]
- Roy Wood Jr. Pranks Call A Member Of Omega Psi Phi [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Gary With Da Tea Set Himself Up To Get Got By Robbers [EXCLUSIVE]
- A Shocking Number of Black Women Are Defending R. Kelly
- Remembering The Playwright Who Gave Juicy & Gary With Da Tea A Shot [EXCLUSIVE]
- Shanti Das Tells How Psychologist Are Making Therapy More Accessible [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Michelle Obama’s Best Dance Moves [VIDEOS]
- Woman Gets Pissed At Roy Wood Jr. Over Paternity Test [EXCLUSIVE]
- Everything You Need To Know About The Black Woman Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Get Released From Prison
- Tracy Morgan Joins Taraji P. Henson In “What Men Want” Remake