Will Jay-Z’s Situation With The Securities And Exchange Commission Put Him In Prison? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 1 hour ago
Jay-Z could possibly be in trouble with the Securities and Exchange Commission. They want the rapper to make himself available to testify about the Rocawear investigation. Jay-Z is only making himself available for two hours, but that’s not enough time.

Gary With Da Tea mentioned that he might have to take time out of the tour in order for it to work. Pepa of the group “Salt-N-Pepa” is also making headlines for allegedly dating a married man. The alleged wife recently called her out on social media and had a lot to say about her.

