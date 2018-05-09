Why Weren’t Beyoncè And Jay-Z At The Met Gala [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Met Gala was the other day and stars came out dressed so beautifully. Many were talking because Beyoncè and Jay-Z weren’t at the event. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that they didn’t come because they couldn’t afford it.
He also talked about Matthew Knowles showing off his new wife in Rome. Gary couldn’t help but talk about R. Kelly and how people are supporting him. Tyrese and Scottie Pippen are standing by his side while he goes through these tough times.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Spotted Chatting At Met Gala [PHOTO]
RELATED: TREND REPORT: These Stars Came Through Drippin’ For The 2018 MET Gala
RELATED: 2 Chainz Proposes To Girlfriend Kesha Ward On Met Gala Red Carpet [VIDEO & PHOTOS]
The Latest:
- Chris Brown Sued For Alleged Gang Rape At His Home
- Janelle Monàe Explains The Concept Of “Dirty Computer” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- How Hair By Ivy Went From Homelessness To Celebrity Hair Stylist In 2 Years
- Are Parents Pushing Their Daughters Toward R. Kelly? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Maria More Gives Quick Fitness Tips [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Two R. Kelly Accusers Speak Out [VIDEO]
- Why People Should Stop Criticizing Childish Gambino For Having A White Partner [EXCLUSIVE]
- South Carolina Man Wanted His Black Neighbors Hanged In KKK Ritual, Feds Say
- Did The Cardi B & Offset Fan Seeking An Autograph Deserve To Catch A Fade From Security? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Can Black Tony Get His Job Back? [EXCLUSIVE]