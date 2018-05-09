The Met Gala was the other day and stars came out dressed so beautifully. Many were talking because Beyoncè and Jay-Z weren’t at the event. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that they didn’t come because they couldn’t afford it.

Follow @TheRSMS

He also talked about Matthew Knowles showing off his new wife in Rome. Gary couldn’t help but talk about R. Kelly and how people are supporting him. Tyrese and Scottie Pippen are standing by his side while he goes through these tough times.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Spotted Chatting At Met Gala [PHOTO]

RELATED: TREND REPORT: These Stars Came Through Drippin’ For The 2018 MET Gala

RELATED: 2 Chainz Proposes To Girlfriend Kesha Ward On Met Gala Red Carpet [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

The Latest:

The Best Looks At The 2018 Met Gala 18 photos Launch gallery The Best Looks At The 2018 Met Gala 1. 2 Chainz and fianceè Nakesha Ward 1 of 18 2. Daniel Kaluuya 2 of 18 3. Migos 3 of 18 4. Cynthia Erivo 4 of 18 5. SZA 5 of 18 6. Kerry Washington 6 of 18 7. Zendaya 7 of 18 8. Tracee Ellis Ross 8 of 18 9. Rihanna 9 of 18 10. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 10 of 18 11. Cassie Ventura and Diddy 11 of 18 12. Nicki Minaj 12 of 18 13. Jeremy Scott, Cardi B 13 of 18 14. Chadwick Boseman 14 of 18 15. Donald Glover 15 of 18 16. Gabrielle Union 16 of 18 17. Lena Waithe 17 of 18 18. Mary J. Blige 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Why Weren’t Beyoncè And Jay-Z At The Met Gala [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] The Best Looks At The 2018 Met Gala