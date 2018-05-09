South Carolina Man Wanted His Black Neighbors Hanged In KKK Ritual, Feds Say

Another day, another crazy racist is on the loose. A white man in Hodges, South Carolina reportedly tried to have his Black neighbors killed by hanging them. He also wanted a crossed burned into their lawn, which is directly from the playbook of the Ku Klux Klan.

Brandon Lecroy, 32, gave a person he believed to be a hitman a $100 deposit to carry out his crimes and planned to pay a full $500—he also intended to kill more people later, according to CBS News. Lecroy found the hitman through an online white supremacist group, but the man turned out to be an undercover cop. CBS News also reports, “Lecroy sent the undercover officer pictures of the neighbor he wanted killed in the small town of Hodges in Greenwood County, according to court papers. Hodges is about 85 miles west of Columbia. The affidavit did not explain why Lecroy allegedly wanted to kill his neighbor, but he did tell the officer ‘$500 and he’s a ghost.’”

Lecroy was charged with murder-for-hire and solicitation to commit a crime of violence. He could receive 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. He has also been sent for a mental exam, according to court papers.

Let’s hope this man not does not get off on a mental health excuse. He is clearly a racist who wanted to carry out a KKK-style crime and should be punished according. Furthermore, burning crosses is an act of terrorism, according to the Supreme Court in 2003, “A burning cross is an instrument of terror.”

Lecroy should also be charged with making a terroristic threat, though his white privilege apparently worked even when he was clearly committing a crime.

