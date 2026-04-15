Bad Gal's Night Out! Rihanna Surprises Best Friend At Birthday Party In First Event Since Shocking House Shooting

You can’t keep a Bad Gal down! Rihanna was back outside and dancing the night away when she made a surprise appearance at her best friend’s birthday party.

Source: Matteo Prandoni & Sansho Scott/BFA.com / Courtesy of AWGE

As usual, all eyes were on Rihanna when she pulled up and popped out at Manhattan’s Pergola restaurant in the early hours of Monday morning. TMZ reports she was attending at a private birthday bash that had been going for some time, but things really turned up as soon as she walked in.

According to social media sleuths, the birthday girl was Rihanna’s best friend of more than 20 years, Melissa. The woman of the hour dazzled in a baby blue sequin gown. She was overjoyed the moment she saw Riri and they shared a heartfelt hug. You know the love is real when you get to rocking!

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After posing for a few photo ops, Rihanna immediately looked ready to play all day with her bestie. TMZ‘s sources say the mom of three was having a time, laughing, dancing and chatting all night with her friends.

A$AP Rocky wasn’t his longtime love’s arm candy this time, but maybe he was at home with their children: RZA, Riot, and newborn baby girl Rocki.

However, the “Diamonds” singer didn’t arrive solo. Sources told TMZ multiple bodyguards kept a close watch over the Fenty founder’s festivities.

Fans are happy to see Rihanna surrounded by friends and having fun again after her Beverly Hills home was sprayed with bullets. She was allegedly at home with Rocky and their little ones when the attack took place on March 8. Ivanna Lisette Ortiz was charged with one count of attempted murder, 10 felony counts of assault with an semiautomatic firearm, and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper.

Prosecutors claim Ortiz drove to Rihanna and Rocky’s estate, opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle, and allegedly fled the scene. The “Bible influencer” faces life in prison and was held on $1.875 million bail.

As the criminal case against Ortiz continues, it seems Rih is slowly getting back to the fun, fashion, and fierceness fans know and love.

Bad Gal's Night Out! Rihanna Surprises Best Friend At Birthday Party In First Event Since Shocking House Shooting was originally published on bossip.com