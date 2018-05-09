Can You Name 5 States Without An “E” In 15 Seconds? [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time to play 5 On It! Headkrack seems to always distract the contestants he began to talk about Will Smith movies and then asked her to name 5 Jamie Foxx movies. The girl couldn’t name any and mentioned “Avengers” which he wasn’t in.

Another woman got picked and had to name 5 lakes, but began naming local lakes. The team made fun of her and it was hilarious. A man was up next and he couldn’t list the name of 5 states without the letter “e.”

