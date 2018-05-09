Johnny Manziel Hospitalized

Former NFL Quarterback Johnny Manziel was reportedly hospitalized Monday in Humble, Tex. According to TMZ Sports, Manziel was admitted after having an adverse reaction to a medication.

“It seems like he had a reaction to an adjustment in his prescription. He’s fine and headed home,” Manziel’s representative, Denise Michaels, said. Manziel was released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016 and spiraled out of control soon after. He had a substance abuse problem and was a frequent partier. But as of late he’s been on the road to redemption and wants to make his way back to the league. He’s admitted that he suffers from bipolar disorder and has been treated for depression.

“At the end of the day, I can’t help that my wires are a little bit differently crossed than yours, I can’t help my mental makeup of the way that I was created. But I know if I stay on these meds and I continue to do what I am doing right now … I think my dad, my mom, I think [girlfriend Bre Tiesi], would all agree that they see a drastic change,” Manziel said back in February.

Manziel even threw to receivers at University of San Diego’s pro day. It was the first time in almost two years that NFL teams had a chance to see Manziel’s skills. But his apology tour has been met with some criticism as his return has been more accepted than Colin Kaepernick’s. While the NFL offseason hasn’t resulted in any teams signing him, the 25-year-old QB could be scouted at The Spring League— a league he’s currently competing in. His quest to return to the NFL and prove to everyone that he isn’t just a Heisman Trophy bust continues.

