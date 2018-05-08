“Empire” Renewed For A Fifth Season On Fox

FOX still has faith in “Empire.”
The network announced it will bring back the drama for a fifth season. “’Empire’ is as compelling, emotional and unpredictable as it ever was,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “We are so proud of our amazing cast, led by (Terrence Howard) and (Taraji P. Henson), who deliver powerful performances week after week.”
The show still ranks as one of the season’s top broadcast dramas among Adults 18-49 and earns FOX’s second-largest Total Multi-Platform audience this season, averaging 11.3 million Total Viewers for the 2017/18 broadcast season to date, up +95% from its Live + Same Day delivery.
The series has also earned multiple Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominations. For her role as “Cookie Lyon,” Taraji P. Henson has received two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama in 2016.
The series and cast have been recognized at the NAACP Image Awards over the past several years through multiple nominations and wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Actress in Drama Series. The series also earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.
We’d also like to thank our tremendous creative team – Lee, Danny, Brett, Ilene, Sanaa, Brian and Francie – whose inspired storytelling continues to create the unforgettable, jaw-dropping OMG moments that have always been signature to EMPIRE,” said Thorn.
From Imagine Television in association with 20th Century Fox Television, “Empire” was created by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels and Emmy Award winner Danny Strong, and is executive-produced by Daniels, Strong, Academy Award- and Emmy Award-winning producer Brian Grazer, Ilene Chaiken, Francie Calfo, Sanaa Hamri, Brett Mahoney and Dennis Hammer.
“Empire” stars Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Jussie Smollett, Bryshere “Yazz” Gray, Trai Byers, Grace Byers, Gabourey Sidibe, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Serayah, Xzibit, Rumer Willis, Andre Royo and Terrell Carter. In addition to the regular cast, the fourth season of the series has featured guest appearances by a wide range of talented performers, including Demi Moore, Forest Whitaker, Alfre Woodard, Taye Diggs and Phylicia Rashad.
