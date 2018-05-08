“Empire” Renewed For A Fifth Season On Fox

FOX still has faith in “Empire.”

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The network announced it will bring back the drama for a fifth season. “’Empire’ is as compelling, emotional and unpredictable as it ever was,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “We are so proud of our amazing cast, led by (Terrence Howard) and (Taraji P. Henson), who deliver powerful performances week after week.”

The show still ranks as one of the season’s top broadcast dramas among Adults 18-49 and earns FOX’s second-largest Total Multi-Platform audience this season, averaging 11.3 million Total Viewers for the 2017/18 broadcast season to date, up +95% from its Live + Same Day delivery.

The series has also earned multiple Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominations. For her role as “Cookie Lyon,” Taraji P. Henson has received two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama in 2016.

The series and cast have been recognized at the NAACP Image Awards over the past several years through multiple nominations and wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Actress in Drama Series. The series also earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

We’d also like to thank our tremendous creative team – Lee, Danny, Brett, Ilene, Sanaa, Brian and Francie – whose inspired storytelling continues to create the unforgettable, jaw-dropping OMG moments that have always been signature to EMPIRE,” said Thorn.

From Imagine Television in association with 20th Century Fox Television, “Empire” was created by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels and Emmy Award winner Danny Strong, and is executive-produced by Daniels, Strong, Academy Award- and Emmy Award-winning producer Brian Grazer, Ilene Chaiken, Francie Calfo, Sanaa Hamri, Brett Mahoney and Dennis Hammer.

“Empire” stars Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Jussie Smollett, Bryshere “Yazz” Gray, Trai Byers, Grace Byers, Gabourey Sidibe, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Serayah, Xzibit, Rumer Willis, Andre Royo and Terrell Carter. In addition to the regular cast, the fourth season of the series has featured guest appearances by a wide range of talented performers, including Demi Moore, Forest Whitaker, Alfre Woodard, Taye Diggs and Phylicia Rashad.

The Latest:

#EmpireOnTheTJMS 22 photos Launch gallery #EmpireOnTheTJMS 1. Jussie Smollett & Bryshere Gray Source:Rance Greer 1 of 22 2. Bryshere Gray Source:Rance Greer 2 of 22 3. Jussie Smollett & Bryshere Gray Source:Rance Greer 3 of 22 4. Jussie Smollett & Bryshere Gray Source:Rance Greer 4 of 22 5. Bryshere Gray Source:Rance Greer 5 of 22 6. Jussie Smollett Source:Rance Greer 6 of 22 7. Bryshere Gray Source:Rance Greer 7 of 22 8. Jussie Smollett & Bryshere Gray Source:Rance Greer 8 of 22 9. Jussie Smollett Source:Rance Greer 9 of 22 10. Jussie Smollett Source:Rance Greer 10 of 22 11. Jussie Smollett & Bryshere Gray Source:Rance Greer 11 of 22 12. empire-11 Source:Rance Greer 12 of 22 13. Bryshere Gray Source:Rance Greer 13 of 22 14. Jussie Smollett & Bryshere Gray Source:Rance Greer 14 of 22 15. Jussie Smollett Source:Rance Greer 15 of 22 16. Jussie Smollett & Bryshere Gray Source:Rance Greer 16 of 22 17. Bryshere Gray Source:Rance Greer 17 of 22 18. Bryshere Gray Source:Rance Greer 18 of 22 19. Bryshere Gray Source:Rance Greer 19 of 22 20. Jussie Smollett Source:Rance Greer 20 of 22 21. empire-2 Source:Rance Greer 21 of 22 22. Jussie Smollett Source:Rance Greer 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading #EmpireOnTheTJMS #EmpireOnTheTJMS