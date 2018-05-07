Why Kevin Gates’ Freedom After Serving His Time Is Limited [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Kevin Gates was released from prison a while ago, but isn’t a free man really. He is missing shows, can’t see his family and more because they won’t let him leave the state of Illinois. His wife even spoke about how the family has to come see him and it’s not fair.
Meek Mill celebrated his 31st birthday this past weekend. He was caught on video on jet skis and enjoying himself. Celina Powell recently admitted that she never was pregnant and that Offset was never the father of her pretend baby.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Kevin Gates Has Big Plans After Being Released From Jail [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Kevin Gates Finally Released From Prison
RELATED: How Kevin Gates’ Wife Is Holding It Down While He’s In Jail [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Black Tony Put On Blast By Baby Mama And Get’s Fired! [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Woman Goes In After Being Cussed Out By Employee And Supervisor [EXCLUSIVE]
- “Power” Official Season 5 Trailer [VIDEO]
- Black University Of Florida Graduates Who Were Dragged Off Stage At Ceremony Speak Out [VIDEO]
- Jada Pinkett Smith & Gabrielle Union Have Squashed Their Beef [VIDEO]
- 3 Highlights From Donald Glover’s SNL Episode [EXCLUSIVE]
- When Tristan Thompson Will Leave Khloe Kardashian [EXCLUSIVE]
- Report: Police Killing Unarmed People Has “Significantly Declined”
- Alabama Kid Shows Love To The Homeless Using His Allowance [VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley’s Cousin Boo Shares His Lit Kool-Aid Recipe [EXCLUSIVE]