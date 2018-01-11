Kevin Gates Has Big Plans After Being Released From Jail [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kevin Gates is a free man now. He served 9 months out of his 30-month sentence and has big plans for his future. Gates wants to speak to misguided youth about their choices and prison. He also has plans of releasing music, but didn’t say when that would happen.

“Black Panther” is making history after being the top selling Marvel movie for pre-sale. So many people are excited about this movie and want to support the cast. If you haven’t gotten your tickets yet, get them now.

