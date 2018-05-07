Hip-Hop Spot
3 Highlights From Donald Glover’s SNL Episode [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack

Posted 53 mins ago
Donald Glover hosted “Saturday Night Live” and performed as Childish Gambino as the musical guest. Headkrack really enjoyed the show because of the many skits. He mentioned that Donald has a background in writing comedic writing and that’s why they were so funny.

He did one skit where Migos was going to therapy. Childish Gambino also performed his new song “Saturday,” which sounded like Michael Jackson. Headkrack was also excited by the new video he dropped for his single, “This Is America.”

[caption id="attachment_2900314" align="alignleft" width="696"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Donald Glover’s alter ego, Childish Gambino, is back! While hosting SNL this weekend, the talented singer, actor and screenwriter also dropped a video for his newest song “This Is America.” The stunning visual and shocking video juxtaposes riots, police and gun violence happening with Childish and others dancing, ignoring the chaos around them. And from the look of it, it’s got Twitter shook…and for good reason. Here’s what people are saying.

