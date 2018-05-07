3 Highlights From Donald Glover’s SNL Episode [EXCLUSIVE]

Donald Glover hosted “Saturday Night Live” and performed as Childish Gambino as the musical guest. Headkrack really enjoyed the show because of the many skits. He mentioned that Donald has a background in writing comedic writing and that’s why they were so funny.

He did one skit where Migos was going to therapy. Childish Gambino also performed his new song “Saturday,” which sounded like Michael Jackson. Headkrack was also excited by the new video he dropped for his single, “This Is America.”

