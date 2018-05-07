Donald Glover hosted “Saturday Night Live” and performed as Childish Gambino as the musical guest. Headkrack really enjoyed the show because of the many skits. He mentioned that Donald has a background in writing comedic writing and that’s why they were so funny.
He did one skit where Migos was going to therapy. Childish Gambino also performed his new song “Saturday,” which sounded like Michael Jackson. Headkrack was also excited by the new video he dropped for his single, “This Is America.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday at 6am ET.
RELATED: Donald Glover Shines On “SNL,” Performs 2 New Childish Gambino Songs [VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Donald Glover Is No Longer Involved In The “Deadpool” Animated Series [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Donald Glover’s Come Up Was Expected
The Latest:
- 3 Highlights From Donald Glover’s SNL Episode [EXCLUSIVE]
- When Tristan Thompson Will Leave Khloe Kardashian [EXCLUSIVE]
- Report: Police Killing Unarmed People Has “Significantly Declined”
- Alabama Kid Shows Love To The Homeless Using His Allowance [VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley’s Cousin Boo Shares His Lit Kool-Aid Recipe [EXCLUSIVE]
- Meek Mill Turns Focus On Fixing The Criminal Justice System [VIDEO]
- Headkrack Raps About Kanye West, Avengers, Janelle Monae & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- The Migos Go To Therapy & Kanye’s Tweets Are A Distraction On SNL [VIDEO]
- Trey Songz Won’t Be Charged For Domestic Assault
- Nigerian Lawmaker Invites Kanye West To Visit Slave Ports In Africa