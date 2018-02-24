Why Donald Glover’s Come Up Was Expected

Donald Glover‘s star is shining brightly in music, Hollywood, and beyond with everything he’s touched of late turning into gold. According to a former castmate of his on NBC’s hit show Community, the come up was expected.

Joel McHale, who co-starred in Community with Glover and someone with his own stellar track record in entertainment, sat down with 92.3 Real’s Big Boy for his Big Boy’s Neighborhood Show to talk about his upcoming Netflix series and more. During the chat, the former host of The Soup ran down what he saw up close in the soon-to-be former Childish Gambino, stating that this current run of success was years in the making.

“You would see him on his laptop in between takes with his headphones on, you could see him doing the beats and working out lyrics, and you’d be like, ‘What’s that fun little side project you’re working on?’” McHale told the hosts of the show. “I will say that nothing he’s done is unexpected by any of the cast members. We assume he will be president of the world at some point.”

“Between writing Atlanta and starring in Atlanta and obviously Childish Gambino, you saw his performance at the Grammy, and then, I don’t know, I hear he’s a part of a small independent movie franchise, something to do with outer space, but every time we see each other, he’s still Donald, he’s still the nicest guy you’ve ever met,” McHale added.

McHale, channeling his trolling days from The Soup, ended the gushing over Glover by calling him “super, super ugly” in jest.

Joel Mchale’s new Netflix series The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale is up on the network now.

Check out the interview below.

—

Photo: Guy D’Alema

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: