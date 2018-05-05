Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Drake Gets Trolled For Getting Emotional At Raptors Games

Just when you thought all his feelings were left in the studio...

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
194 reads
Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors - Game Two

Source: Vaughn Ridley / Getty

Drake cannot hide his emotions.

I know this is a no-brainer, but for real…..he made this very clear at basketball games recently.

The rapper serves as the ambassador for the Toronto Raptors, and when his team is losing, Drake’s mood drops lower than a breakup song on Take Care.

He’ll even let out a bit of anger.

In the midst of the Raptors’ battle with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Drake allegedly called Cavs player Kendrick Perkins a “p*ssy” after the athlete got too boastful during a game.

Drake’s fight with Kendrick led to the NBA issuing a warning about his harsh language.

So far, the Raptors have lost two of their games in their playoffs against the Cavs, so it’s no wonder Drake’s track suit was in a bunch.

Of course, the Internet capitalized off the Champagne Papi’s pain with some hilarious memes and sharp commentary. Swipe through to peep the talk!

drake , raptors , Toronto Raptors

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Drake Gets Trolled For Getting Emotional At Raptors Games

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×