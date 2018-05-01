Meek Mill Free To Travel Outside Of Philadelphia For Shows

Meek Mill is having a lot of good fortune come his way since his release from prison last week. Adding to the good news, the Philadelphia rapper will now be free to cross state lines to hit the road for shows and was granted the right by the judge who allegedly had it out for him.
TMZ reports:
Judge Brinkley amended the order regarding his bail conditions, and he now has approval to travel outside of Pennsylvania’s Montgomery County for scheduled business activities. He just has to submit his travel plans to the probation dept. 72 hours in advance.
The amended order also gives Meek approval to live in Montgomery Co. The original bail conditions required him to live in neighboring Philadelphia County. Meek still has to submit to at least one urine test per month.
The outlet caught Meek out and about in New York City this past weekend after a meeting with Roc Nation and Philadelphia 76ers owner, Michael Rubin.
