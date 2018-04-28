Prank Call Recipient Threatens Roy Wood Jr.: “I’ll Whip You Like You Stole God’s Supper” [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. messed with the wrong grandfather today. He called and pretended to be the auto company that the man needed to pay in order to receive the title to his car. Roy told him that it would cost $147 and it had to be paid this Friday.

The man said he wouldn’t be able to get it so soon and Roy immediately went off. That’s when the older gentleman began to threaten his life and told him to come to Birmingham for an ass whooping. Rickey Smiley was laughing so much after the grandfather didn’t stop and hung up on Roy.

