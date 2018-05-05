Rihanna Says She & Drake Are No Longer Friends, Reggae Album On The Way

It seems Rihanna’s ties to Drake are done. She confirmed they are no longer on speaking terms.

In a new interview with Vogue, the Bajan songstress was asked about her current status with the 6 God. It is clear the two no longer kick it. “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies. It is what it is” she explained.

She also went into detail that his over the top profession of love at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards (“She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old”) made her feel in a ways. “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part,” she admitted. “I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.”

The fashion magazine also reports that she is working on a Reggae album. “With her next record — her ninth — Rihanna is moving the needle on her creative output all over again: She plans to make a reggae album. Though it’s too soon to name a full list of collaborators, one early influence may be Supa Dups, the Jamaican-born record producer who has worked with such dancehall greats as Beenie Man, Sean Paul, and Elephant Man.”

Rihanna is currently promoting her SAVAGE X Fenty release and an upcoming role in Ocean’s 8. You can read the Vogue feature in its’ entirety here.

Photo: WENN.com