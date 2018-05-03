Rob Kardashian Has A Type [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were together for a little while, but he found love again. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that he is now dating Instagram model, Star Divine. She apparently looks very similar to Blac Chyna.
Star has a big booty, tattoos and more. Gary hopes that she doesn’t try to take his money like other people did and falls in love with him. Rob seems happy and Gary believes if she’s not the one he will find one that looks the same.
