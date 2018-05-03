Kanye West has been all over the news after multiple rants. He recently talked about using Dr. Jan Adams photo for his new album cover. Dr. Jan performed Kanye’s mother, Donda West surgery and she died days later.
Kanye blames him and the two will have a conversation soon to talk about what happened. Gary With Da Tea believes that Kanye needs a healing and is blaming Kim Kardashian on his stress. We will just have to wait and see what happens with Kanye overtime.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: 2 Situations That Upset Kanye West [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Janelle Monae Weighs In On Kanye’s Slavery Rant [VIDEO]
RELATED: #IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A “Free Thinker”
The Latest:
- Why Kevin Hart Is No Longer Close With His Longtime Friend [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why It’s Not A Good Idea To Give The Boy Scouts A Name Change [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Grief From Kim Kardashian Giving Kanye West Stress? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- What Tekashi69 Should Learn From Paper Boi On “Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Wreckless Talk About A Man’s Yard Makes Him Want To Fight Roy Wood Jr. [EXCLUSIVE]
- Juelz Santana Indicted On Weapons Charges For Gun At Airport
- Rickey Smiley’s Addiction To “My 600-Lb. Life” Leads To A Crazy Dream [EXCLUSIVE]
- Dwyane Wade Surprises Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr. [VIDEO]
- AKAs At Fort Valley State University Under Investigation Amid Sex Ring Allegations
- 2 Situations That Upset Kanye West [EXCLUSIVE]