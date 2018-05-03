Gary's Tea
Home > Gary's Tea

2 Situations That Upset Kanye West [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 1 hour ago
8 reads
Leave a comment

Kanye West did several interviews and spoke out about several times he was hurt that changed his life. He mentioned that Jay-Z and Beyoncè not coming to the wedding was very hurtful. Kanye felt they were family and his brother should’ve been there on that special day.

Headkrack mentioned that maybe Jay-Z didn’t feel comfortable and had no time to be exploited at the wedding. Kanye also talked about when his wife, Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris. He felt helpless at that moment and it was one of the many reasons he cancelled his tour.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Janelle Monae Weighs In On Kanye’s Slavery Rant [VIDEO]

RELATED: Kanye West Read For Filth BY TMZ Staffer For Calling Slavery “A Choice” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Is Kanye West Blaming The Wrong Person For His Mother’s Death? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A "Free Thinker"

12 photos Launch gallery

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A "Free Thinker"

Continue reading 2 Situations That Upset Kanye West [EXCLUSIVE]

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A "Free Thinker"

Black people continue to make lemonade out of lemons in the midst of pain.

Jay-Z , Kanye West , upset

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×