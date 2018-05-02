Amara La Negra is rising to the top with her music and more. She came on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” to talk about her recent success and Gary With Da Tea wanted to speak about her alleged relationship with Usher. Amara mentioned that she is just friends with Usher.
The night paparazzi saw them together she said he was giving her and a friend a ride to a party. Amara also spoke about her Dominican background and African decent. She doesn’t love the fact that people are very ignorant about her background, but she is here to help people understand.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: LHHMIA Recap: Young Hollywood Makes Peace With Amara La Negra
RELATED: Why Usher Shouldn’t Be Too Mad About Being Burglarized [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Amara La Negra Of “Love & Hip Hop Miami” Signs $1 Million Music Deal
The Latest:
- Amara La Negra Tells What She Was Doing With Usher When They Were Spotted By The Paparazzi [EXCLUSIVE]
- What Do Yolanda Adams, T.I., & John Legend Have In Common?
- White Supremacist Gang The Peckerwoods Caught In Drug Sweep
- #IfSlaveryWasAChoice Hashtag Trends Following Kanye West’s TMZ Rant
- Cosby Jury Says Accuser’s Credibility, Not #MeToo Led To Guilty Verdict
- Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland Approve Of Michelle Williams’ Fiancé
- Kanye West Read For Filth BY TMZ Staffer For Calling Slavery “A Choice” [VIDEO]
- The Cast Of “A Different World” Unite To Give $360K For HBCUs
- Why We Shouldn’t Take Kanye West’s “Lift Yourself” Seriously [EXCLUSIVE]
- Gary With Da Tea Dances To Diana Ross [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]