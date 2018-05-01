Headkrack is defending Issa Rae and everyone that is trying to go against her for something she wrote in her book. Nearly 3 years ago Issa wrote a book and an excerpt from it talks about why Black women should date Asian men. People are just now seeing it and very upset.
Issa is a comedian and a lot of the comments in her book are satire. Headkrack mentioned that people are fake woke and don’t get her comedy. Meek Mill is also allowed to move around the country as long as he sends in his itinerary. The same judge that wants to go against him is allowing it.
RELATED: Issa Rae Book Quote On Black Women Dating Asian Men Has People In Their Feelings
RELATED: Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find New Talent For TV Series
RELATED: Jess Hilarious, Issa Rae Among Winners At First Annual BET Social Awards [EXCLUSIVE]
- Explanation Of Issa Rae’s Controversial Comments For Fake Woke People [EXCLUSIVE]