Rickey Smiley Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Long Intros [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley was recently at an event where he was performing and in the background you could hear a woman sing her heart out. He didn’t realize it was such a formal event and didn’t love the outfit he had on. Rickey kept saying that he hopes he’s funny tonight as the woman began to introduce him.

He doesn’t love long introductions because it’s unnecessary and raises expectations. Rickey mentioned that people know who he is and doesn’t need this long speech. When Rickey got out there everyone cheered for him.

