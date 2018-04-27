Did Kanye West Inspire Jordan Peele To Create A “Get Out” Sequel?

Kanye West‘s controversial tweets that he shared on Wednesday were extraordinarily problematic and honestly pathetic. BUT, during his tweetstorm, he might have inspired Jordan Peele and got us the sequel for “Get Out” we so desperately want a bit sooner.

Kanye seems to be enjoying his stay in the Sunken Place very well. He even made of light of the situation when the shared some photos of the home he shares with his wife Kim Kardashian with the captions “do this look like the sunken place” and “more tweets from the sunken place.”

do this look like the sunken place 😂 pic.twitter.com/ixzKnaaaSy — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

more tweets from the sunken place 😂 pic.twitter.com/nJQdQ2aVKn — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

To be quite honest, Ye’s home most certainly does look like a posh variation of the place which Black people lost themselves in “Get Out.” Mr. West’s tweets not only earned him a well-deserved dragging across all forms of social media and the internet, but they also may have inspired Academy Award-winning Director, Jordan Peele to pick up his pen and get started on a “Get Out” sequel

Peele jokingly (or possibly earnestly) replied to Kanye’s tweets “Gets inspired, starts writing ‘Get Out 2’”–which definitely raised his follower’s levels of anxiousness for the sequel.

*Gets inspired

*Starts writing ‘Get Out 2’ https://t.co/zqOW6Xxx9v — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 25, 2018

Kanye hasn’t yet taken any credit for being an inspiration to Peele, but there is still time for him to hop on his phone and do so. Maybe Peele will cast Ye for the film or revolve the story around him. Who knows? We wouldn’t be mad at that revelation at all honestly. But would that be enough to revoke Kanye’s cancellation?—

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

