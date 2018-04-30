Sasha Obama Poses Backstage With Cardi B & Offset [PHOTOS]

Cardi B’s last performance before giving birth was Saturday night in Washington D.C., and 16-year-old Sasha Obama was there for the historic event.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Cameras caught the last first daughter we acknowledge with Cardi and Offset.

https://twitter.com/karencivil/status/990723943395815430

As Tweeter @TimPerry91 put it, “This photo of Sasha Obama, Cardi B and Offset is Dr. King’s dream being fulfilled. This week will be great.”

This photo of Sasha Obama, Cardi B and Offset is Dr. King’s dream being fulfilled. This week will be great. pic.twitter.com/G8WCO7ULId — Timothy Perry (@timpperry91) April 29, 2018

@YaYaYaYaYaz added, “Sasha, Cardi, and Offset together is my favorite thing of ever.”

Sasha, Cardi, and Offset together is my favorite thing of ever pic.twitter.com/Vloaq1KCHH — post millennial (@yayayayayaz) April 29, 2018

We don’t know he full story behind the pic yet, but get ready for the Fox News special report on how Sasha Obama is hanging out with an admitted Blood her drug-dealing Mexican fiancé.

Remember how mad they were when Malia rocked Joey Bada$$’s “Pro Era” tee?

Joey Bada$$ Speaks on Seeing Malia Obama in the Pro Era T-Shirt for the First Time http://t.co/DSINdP0GGB pic.twitter.com/0MYKBZJlaW — Missinfo (@Missinfo) January 15, 2015

The Latest:

Sasha Obama’s Style Evolution [PHOTOS] 26 photos Launch gallery Sasha Obama’s Style Evolution [PHOTOS] 1. She’s Grown Up So Much, Right Before Our Eyes! 1 of 26 2. January 2005, 109th U.S. Congress Sworn In 2 of 26 3. August 2008, Democratic National Convention 3 of 26 4. November 2008, Election Night 4 of 26 5. December 2009, Inauguration 5 of 26 6. December 2009, Inauguration 6 of 26 7. May 2010, Memorial Day Vacay 7 of 26 8. August 2010; FLOTUS Meets Spanish Royals 8 of 26 9. August 2010; Gulf Coast Vacation 9 of 26 10. April 2011; Annual White House Easter Egg Roll 10 of 26 11. August 2011; St. John’s Church in DC 11 of 26 12. November 2011; Thanksgiving 12 of 26 13. December 2011; White House Christmas 13 of 26 14. December 2011; White House Christmas 14 of 26 15. January 2012; Back to the White House 15 of 26 16. September 2012, Democratic National Convention 16 of 26 17. September 2012, At Home With Dad 17 of 26 18. January 2013; Inauguration (Round 2) 18 of 26 19. January 2013; White House Walks 19 of 26 20. June 2013; Off To Senegal 20 of 26 21. November 2013; Thanksgiving 21 of 26 22. October 2013; Off To Church 22 of 26 23. November 2013; Game Time 23 of 26 24. December 2013; TNT Christmas In Washington 24 of 26 25. March 2014; China Trip 25 of 26 26. March 2014; China Trip 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading Sasha Obama Poses Backstage With Cardi B & Offset [PHOTOS] Sasha Obama’s Style Evolution [PHOTOS]