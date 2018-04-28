Ex-NFL Player Demands Justice After His Brutal Encounter With The Police [VIDEO]

Ex-NFL player Desmond Marrow is voicing his outrage with the police following a devastating encounter.

Follow @TheRSMS

Marrow was caught on video being arrested by three police officers in Henry County Georgia. He says he was arrested for possessing a firearm. However, in reality, he said he only had a cell phone.

Desmond is slammed to the ground by multiple officers after screaming “I’m not even doing nothing” and “I’m not even fighting back.” One officer even put his hand around Desmond’s neck, cutting off some of his air. The disturbing footage was posted to Facebook on Thursday along with Desmond’s calling for justice against the three officers.

“This has affected me mentally and impacted my life in a way I can’t even humanly describe,” he said in the caption. Desmond also said he suffered a concussion and a shoulder strain from the officers.

You can check out the video below. Warning, it is graphic.

According to NFL.com, Desmond is a defense back from the University of Toledo. He was an un-drafted player by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 who never made it out of pre-season.

The arrest in the video took place in December 2017, according to 11Alive.com, and the officers have now been placed on administrative leave, while the Henry County district attorney will conduct its own investigation.

According to Desmond’s two attorneys, Andrea Boyd and L. Chris Stewart, “Prior to the violent incident with Henry County sheriff’s deputies, Mr. Marrow was the victim of a hate crime.”

They continued, “He was called racial slurs by two White males while driving and had hot coffee thrown in his vehicle by these individuals. He then followed the individuals and a discussion ensued. A separate individual called 911 and erroneously reported that Mr. Marrow had a weapon, which he did not. When deputies arrived on-scene, Mr. Marrow cooperated with their demands. We are working to determine why the deputies resorted to this level of violence with a man who was already handcuffed and complying with orders.”

Smh.

The Latest:

22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS) 19 photos Launch gallery 22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS) 1. Tom Brady Source:Getty 1 of 19 2. Roddy White 2 of 19 3. Andrew Whitworth Source:David Kohl- USA Today 3 of 19 4. Matt Toeaina Source:Getty 4 of 19 5. Joe Flacco 5 of 19 6. Vince WIlfork 6 of 19 7. Peyton Manning 7 of 19 8. Larry Fitzgerald Source:Getty 8 of 19 9. Frank Gore Source:Getty 9 of 19 10. Jason Witten Source:Getty 10 of 19 11. Dwayne Bowe Source:Screenshot 11 of 19 12. Dez Bryant and his boy. Source:Instagram 12 of 19 13. Lesean McCoy holds his son close. Source:Instagram 13 of 19 14. Chris Hoke and his son Cade Source:Getty 14 of 19 15. Rick Seubert and his son Hunter Source:Getty 15 of 19 16. Plaxico Burress and his son Elijah Source:Getty 16 of 19 17. Aaron Smith Source:Getty 17 of 19 18. Casey Hampton Source:Getty 18 of 19 19. Drew Brees Source:Getty 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Ex-NFL Player Demands Justice After His Brutal Encounter With The Police [VIDEO] 22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS)