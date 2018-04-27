Warren Ballentine Explains Why Bill Cosby Probably Won’t Serve Time Behind Bars [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Bill Cosby was found guilty on three accounts of assault and could possibly face jail time. Warren Ballentine explained to Rickey Smiley that he probably won’t serve any jail time. He sees Cosby getting probation for 1-3 years and doesn’t believe it has anything to do with his age or health.

Warren mentioned that there is no evidence to support jail time. He also believes that 15 years ago Cosby’s lawyers should have had him plead the 5th. We will have to just watch and wait what happens to Bill Cosby.

