Bill Cosby Found Guilty On All Counts Of Sexual Assault

Today (Sept. 26), Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Andrea Costand in 2004.

The verdict is the first celebrity conviction of the #MeToo era.

Reports VOX:

A jury has found Bill Cosby guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in his suburban Pennsylvania home in 2004. The jury handed down the guilty verdict on all three counts of indecent aggravated assault after more than 12 hours of deliberation, following a retrial that lasted more than two weeks.

Cosby’s conviction concludes an acrimonious case that played out in the courtroom and in the press. In 2014 and 2015, dozens of women came forward with allegations that the comedian had drugged and sexually abused them. The statute of limitations had long since expired in almost all of those cases.

However, the state of limitations was not up when it came to Costand’s case. Costand was a former Temple University employee who was mentored by Cosby.

The comedian faces up to 10 years in prison for each of the charges against him.

