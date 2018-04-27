Is Blac Chyna Trying To Make Her Daughter Look Too Grown? [EXCLUSIVE]

Blac Chyna is being dragged on social media after she put pink hair clips on her daughter, Dream Kardashian. People thought she was making her child look too grown and it shouldn’t happen. They also believe that Rob Kardashian should come take the baby from her.
Since the backlash she took down the photos. It’s also sad news for Lil’ Kim. The rapper will have her mansion seized even though she said last year that she paid off her debts.
