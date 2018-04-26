Prank Call: Shade Gets Thrown At Mother Of Son Accused Of Paying The Rent Late [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. called up a mother and from the sound of it she was still sleeping. He told her that her son didn’t pay rent and that he must get his horrible spending habits from her. She immediately began to curse him out and then called him a bastard.

Follow @TheRSMS

Roy called her back and pretended to be someone else that’s when her husband got on the phone. He threatened his life and the woman couldn’t believe how he was talking to them. She even called him nappy headed, but it was hilarious when she realized it was a prank.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Picks The Wrong One To Blame For A Messed Up Toilet [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: 68-Year-Old Babysitter’s Credentials Get Questioned [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Mom Gets Heated After Her Son Takes $50K Vehicle From Radio Station [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Xscap3 Unplugged Presented By "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [PHOTOS] 55 photos Launch gallery Xscap3 Unplugged Presented By "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [PHOTOS] 1. xscape at city winery 1 of 55 2. xscape at city winery 2 of 55 3. xscape at city winery 3 of 55 4. xscape at city winery 4 of 55 5. xscape at city winery 5 of 55 6. xscape at city winery 6 of 55 7. xscape at city winery 7 of 55 8. xscape at city winery 8 of 55 9. xscape at city winery 9 of 55 10. xscape at city winery 10 of 55 11. xscape at city winery 11 of 55 12. xscape at city winery 12 of 55 13. xscape at city winery 13 of 55 14. xscape at city winery 14 of 55 15. xscape at city winery 15 of 55 16. xscape at city winery 16 of 55 17. xscape at city winery 17 of 55 18. xscape at city winery 18 of 55 19. xscape at city winery 19 of 55 20. xscape at city winery 20 of 55 21. xscape at city winery 21 of 55 22. xscape at city winery 22 of 55 23. xscape at city winery 23 of 55 24. xscape at city winery 24 of 55 25. xscape at city winery 25 of 55 26. xscape at city winery 26 of 55 27. xscape at city winery 27 of 55 28. xscape at city winery 28 of 55 29. xscape at city winery 29 of 55 30. xscape at city winery 30 of 55 31. xscape at city winery 31 of 55 32. xscape at city winery 32 of 55 33. xscape at city winery 33 of 55 34. xscape at city winery 34 of 55 35. xscape at city winery 35 of 55 36. xscape at city winery 36 of 55 37. xscape at city winery 37 of 55 38. xscape at city winery 38 of 55 39. xscape at city winery 39 of 55 40. xscape at city winery 40 of 55 41. xscape at city winery 41 of 55 42. Xscape at City Winery 42 of 55 43. Xscape at City Winery 43 of 55 44. Xscape at City Winery 44 of 55 45. Xscape at City Winery 45 of 55 46. Xscape at City Winery 46 of 55 47. Xscape at City Winery 47 of 55 48. Xscape at City Winery 48 of 55 49. Xscape at City Winery 49 of 55 50. Xscape at City Winery 50 of 55 51. Xscape at City Winery 51 of 55 52. Xscape at City Winery 52 of 55 53. Xscape at City Winery 53 of 55 54. Xscape at City Winery 54 of 55 55. Xscape at City Winery 55 of 55 Skip ad Continue reading Prank Call: Shade Gets Thrown At Mother Of Son Accused Of Paying The Rent Late [EXCLUSIVE] Xscap3 Unplugged Presented By "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [PHOTOS]