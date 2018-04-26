Prank Call: Shade Gets Thrown At Mother Of Son Accused Of Paying The Rent Late [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. called up a mother and from the sound of it she was still sleeping. He told her that her son didn’t pay rent and that he must get his horrible spending habits from her. She immediately began to curse him out and then called him a bastard.
Roy called her back and pretended to be someone else that’s when her husband got on the phone. He threatened his life and the woman couldn’t believe how he was talking to them. She even called him nappy headed, but it was hilarious when she realized it was a prank.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
