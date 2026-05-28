10 Celebrities Who Need Their Own VIBE Magazin....
10 Celebrities Who Need Their Own VIBE Magazine Cover Right Now
- VIBE Magazine's return marks a cultural moment for those defining trends in music, fashion, and entertainment.
- Emerging talents like GloRilla, Doechii, and Kai Cenat are poised for VIBE covers that would amplify their rising influence.
- Established stars like Keke Palmer and Gunna could land VIBE covers that solidify their multifaceted impact on pop culture.
10 Celebrities Who Need Their Own VIBE Magazine Cover Right Now
VIBE Magazine is officially returning to print, and fans everywhere are already wondering who could land the next iconic cover.
For years, a VIBE cover represented more than popularity. It meant you were shaping culture. Music, fashion, sports, entertainment, social media — VIBE has always highlighted the people pushing conversations forward.
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So with the legendary magazine making its comeback, here are 10 celebrities we think deserve their own VIBE Magazine cover right now.
1. GloRilla
GloRilla has become one of the biggest personalities in hip-hop. Her energy, Memphis sound, confidence, and nonstop viral moments would make for a perfect modern-day VIBE cover story.
2. Angel Reese
Angel Reese continues to prove that athletes are becoming cultural icons beyond sports. Between fashion, NIL deals, social media, and basketball dominance, she feels built for a VIBE cover.
3. Doechii
Doechii’s creativity feels different from almost everyone else in music right now. Her visuals, performances, and artistic risks would create one of the most visually interesting VIBE covers in years.
4. Kai Cenat
Kai Cenat has completely changed the landscape of internet entertainment and livestream culture. Whether people want to admit it or not, streamers are becoming the new celebrities — and Kai is at the center of it.
5. Victoria Monét
Victoria Monét has quietly become one of the smoothest voices in modern R&B. After years of songwriting and finally stepping into her own spotlight, her story deserves a major cover feature.
6. Gunna
Gunna has continued to prove he’s more than just hit records. Between his influence on modern rap fashion, chart success, and ability to stay relevant through every era of his career, a VIBE Magazine cover centered around Gunna would easily become one of the most talked-about issues online.
7. Tyla
Tyla’s rise feels global. She’s helping introduce more African sounds to mainstream audiences while also becoming a major fashion and beauty figure in the process.
8. Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer has mastered almost every lane possible: acting, hosting, music, comedy, podcasts, and viral moments. Somehow she still feels underrated despite being everywhere.
9. Sexyy Red
Whether people love her or criticize her, Sexyy Red has become one of the most talked-about personalities in music. A VIBE cover with her would absolutely dominate social media conversations.
10. Leon Thomas
Leon Thomas is quietly becoming one of the most respected names in R&B. Between songwriting, production, and his solo music career, he’s entering a breakout moment that feels perfect for a VIBE feature.
One thing VIBE Magazine has always done well is spotlight the people shaping culture before the rest of the world fully catches on.
With print officially returning, fans are hoping the magazine continues blending music, fashion, sports, internet culture, and Black creativity into one space.
Because at the end of the day, a VIBE cover should feel bigger than fame — it should feel like a cultural moment.
Who do you think deserves the next VIBE Magazine cover?
10 Celebrities Who Need Their Own VIBE Magazine Cover Right Now was originally published on hot1009.com