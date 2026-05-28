Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty 10 Celebrities Who Need Their Own VIBE Magazine Cover Right Now VIBE Magazine is officially returning to print, and fans everywhere are already wondering who could land the next iconic cover. For years, a VIBE cover represented more than popularity. It meant you were shaping culture. Music, fashion, sports, entertainment, social media — VIBE has always highlighted the people pushing conversations forward.

So with the legendary magazine making its comeback, here are 10 celebrities we think deserve their own VIBE Magazine cover right now.

1. GloRilla GloRilla has become one of the biggest personalities in hip-hop. Her energy, Memphis sound, confidence, and nonstop viral moments would make for a perfect modern-day VIBE cover story.

2. Angel Reese Angel Reese continues to prove that athletes are becoming cultural icons beyond sports. Between fashion, NIL deals, social media, and basketball dominance, she feels built for a VIBE cover.

3. Doechii Doechii’s creativity feels different from almost everyone else in music right now. Her visuals, performances, and artistic risks would create one of the most visually interesting VIBE covers in years. Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

4. Kai Cenat Kai Cenat has completely changed the landscape of internet entertainment and livestream culture. Whether people want to admit it or not, streamers are becoming the new celebrities — and Kai is at the center of it.

5. Victoria Monét Victoria Monét has quietly become one of the smoothest voices in modern R&B. After years of songwriting and finally stepping into her own spotlight, her story deserves a major cover feature.

6. Gunna Gunna has continued to prove he’s more than just hit records. Between his influence on modern rap fashion, chart success, and ability to stay relevant through every era of his career, a VIBE Magazine cover centered around Gunna would easily become one of the most talked-about issues online.

7. Tyla Tyla’s rise feels global. She’s helping introduce more African sounds to mainstream audiences while also becoming a major fashion and beauty figure in the process. https://www.instagram.com/p/DVXW3mciZJc/?img_index=1

8. Keke Palmer Keke Palmer has mastered almost every lane possible: acting, hosting, music, comedy, podcasts, and viral moments. Somehow she still feels underrated despite being everywhere.

9. Sexyy Red Whether people love her or criticize her, Sexyy Red has become one of the most talked-about personalities in music. A VIBE cover with her would absolutely dominate social media conversations.

10. Leon Thomas Leon Thomas is quietly becoming one of the most respected names in R&B. Between songwriting, production, and his solo music career, he’s entering a breakout moment that feels perfect for a VIBE feature.