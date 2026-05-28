Source: Jean-Paul Aussenard / Getty

10 Iconic Black Artists Who Owned The VIBE Magazine Cover

After years away from print, VIBE Magazine officially announced that it’s bringing back its physical magazine editions — and honestly, it feels right on time.

RELATED: VIBE Announces Return Of Print Magazine

RELATED: 10 Celebrities Who Need Their Own VIBE Magazine Cover Right Now

RELATED: Hip-Hop Mourns The Loss Of MTV VJ, Ananda Lewis

RELATED: Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

For decades, VIBE wasn’t just another magazine. It was one of the biggest cultural stamps in music, fashion, entertainment, and Black culture. Getting a VIBE cover meant you were having a moment.

Some covers became legendary because of the interviews, some because of the fashion, and others simply because the artist represented an entire era of music.

With VIBE officially returning to print, we had to look back at some of the Black artists who truly owned the cover.