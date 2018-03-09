Rick Ross 911 Call Reveals Miami Rapper Was In Serious Trouble [AUDIO]

Rick Ross is now home recuperating after spending about four days in the hospital for a condition that reportedly had him on life support. The 911 call placed before Rozay was taken to the hospital has been released and reveals the Miami rapper was in serious trouble.

Reports TMZ:

TMZ’s obtained audio from the desperate 911 call made last week from Ross’ Miami home. A male caller claims Ross is breathing heavily, was throwing up and had taken medication earlier but needed an ambulance. The caller also mentions Rick’s previous history with seizures.

We broke the story … Rick was rushed to the hospital after someone called 911 to report he was unresponsive and “slobbing at the mouth.” As we reported … he spent 4 days in the hospital and at one point was in ICU and put on ECMO, which assists respiratory and heart functions.

For those of y’all into that kind of thing, the audio is below.

It’s a blessing Ross had friends nearby to make that 911 call.

