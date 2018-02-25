It looks like Keyshia Cole is serious about her getting her groove back after her divorce from Daniel Gibson!
The 36-year-old Grammy-nominated singer is reportedly dating 22-year-old Niko Khale. Over the past couple months, the duo has posted pics of themselves on social media.
According to Bossip, the “aspiring rapper” posted up a flick of him and Keyshia riding together on a 4-wheeler, somewhere in the desert.
So how did they meet? We’re not sure, but three months ago he tagged her in a video of him singing one of her songs.
Neither one has confirmed that they are dating.
Do you think that they are actually dating?
The Latest:
- Why HBCU Concordia College Is Closing Its Doors
- How The “Little Women: Atlanta” Cast Makes Sure To Go After What They Want [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Michelle Obama To Share Her Personal Journey In A Must-Read Memoir
- Is Keyshia Cole Getting Her Groove Back With A Much Younger Man?
- Kanye West & The Kardashians To Be On “Family Feud”
- Letitia Wright AKA Shuri From “Black Panther” Has Got Bars! [VIDEO]
- Akon’s Offer To Restore Power In Puerto Rico Was Turned Down
- Praise Break: Darlene Mccoy “Even Me” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Gary’s Tea: Why Aren’t Ciara & Rihanna Friends With Each Other?[EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- How Black Tony Got Arrested After Bringing Birthday Card To Gucci Mane [EXCLUSIVE]
Keyshia Cole's New Shoe Collection Will Blow Your Mind!
Keyshia Cole's New Shoe Collection Will Blow Your Mind!
1. This Is What Keyshia Cole's Shoe Closet Probably Looks Like1 of 11
2. Keyshia Serving In Blue2 of 11
3. Keyshia Serving In Black-And-White Prints and Pink3 of 11
4. Keyshia Serving In Paisley4 of 11
5. Keyshia Serving In Plaid5 of 11
6. Summer Sandals6 of 11
7. Heels Reserved For The Wild7 of 11
8. Knee-High Caged Heels8 of 11
9. A True Blue Shoe9 of 11
10. A Sexy Tiger Number10 of 11
11. All That Glitters11 of 11
RELATED NEWS:
Yes, Keyshia Cole’s Ex-Husband Daniel Gibson Did Ask For Spousal Support, But It’s Not What You Think
For The Kids: Keyshia Cole’s Still Living With Daniel Gibson Because…
Keyshia Cole Hit With $4 Million Lawsuit By Woman She Allegedly Attacked Over Birdman