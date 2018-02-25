RSMS Videos
Gary’s Tea: Why Aren’t Ciara & Rihanna Friends With Each Other?[EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 2 hours ago
Apparently, Rihanna and Ciara haven’t ever been friends with each other- in fact, they may have a bit of a rivalry. The other day, Ciara broke a reported silence between them by wishing Rihanna a 30th birthday. A closer look reveals that the two artists have been in the game together for a long time. So what caused the silence in the first place? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Singer Ciara may be known for her dance moves, but we are crushing on her style! Whether the mom of two is showing off her impeccable legs or keeping it casual in athleisure, we picked her top fashion moments. Tell us which one is your favorite.

