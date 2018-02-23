Why R. Kelly Isn’t Welcomed In Wakanda [EXCLUSIVE]

26 reads Leave a comment
Ever since “Black Panther” came out everyone has been wanting to go to Wakanda. The other day on social media a photo posted of an airline stating they would be flying there. R. Kelly commented back and users went crazy.
They told R. Kelly that he isn’t welcomed in Wakanda because of his past and that the border was closed. Kodak Black is pretty happy several of his charges were dropped because of insufficient evidence. Fans are hoping he changes his ways so he will not have to go to jail.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
