Listener Catches Rickey Smiley Off Guard With Intense Declaration About Marriage [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 4 hours ago
For Rickey’s Quickies, the morning show listeners have a lot to say in a little bit of time. Among them, one woman just needed to let everybody know that nobody said EVERYONE had to get married. Her conviction was so intense, it even caught Rickey Smiley off guard. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

