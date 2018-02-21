Did Trey Songz Pop A Woman In The Mouth? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea wants everyone to keep Keshia Knight Pulliam lifted up in prayer. The star owes over $100,000 in unpaid taxes. She recently left the “Celebrity Big Brother” house because of her baby, but people think she should’ve stayed to get a check.

Gary also spoke about Trey Songz and him allegedly being in trouble. A woman is claiming he popped her in the mouth after he got jealous. She went to the hospital and no one is sure if she’s pressing charges.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

