How Ne-Yo’s Wife Stirred Up A Firestorm Over Her Baby’s Hair [EXCLUSIVE]

Ne-Yo‘s wife, Crystal Smith, unknowingly insulted the grade of her baby’s hair when she hopped on to social media to ask for advice. While new mommies crowdsourcing tips from social media is nothing new, her choice of language is what sparked a storm of insults in her comments. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

