Ne-Yo Shares Thoughts On Allegations Against R. Kelly [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ne-Yo came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! He talks about working with Jennifer Lopez on his new NBC series “World Of Dance.” He talks about the progress of his new album, “Good Man,” which he says examines what it means to be a good man. He talks about trying to encourage his fellow men by leading by example.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Ne-Yo shares his thoughts on the R. Kelly sexual assault allegations, when Headkrack asks what he would do if he found out they were bumping his music “at the R. Kelly compound.” He also allludes to some “ancient history” between them. Click on the audio player to hear more from this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why Everyone Is Coming For Ne-Yo After Baby Announcement [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ne-Yo, Da Brat & Rickey Smiley’s Wonky, Funky Jam Session [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Monyetta Shaw & Ne-Yo’s Lifestyle Sabotage Their Relationship? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: